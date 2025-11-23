Tensions Rise Over Alleged BLO Suicides and SIR in West Bengal

The ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has sparked controversy as alleged suicides of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) come into focus. Amidst growing tensions, Governor C V Ananda Bose emphasized the need for a comprehensive examination of the situation, urging against knee-jerk reactions.

Governor Bose's statement followed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's active presence on social media, where she shared a 'suicide note' implicating the Election Commission for a BLO's death. She insisted that the pressures of the SIR exercise were unbearable, leading to the tragic incidents.

The Trinamool Congress further inflamed the situation, claiming over 30 deaths, including BLOs, since the SIR began. Their demand for the Election Commission to take responsibility adds a new layer of complexity as calls for fair and transparent elections intensify across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)