Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill

In a bold statement, Ashwani Sharma, the working president of Punjab's BJP unit, refuted claims that any bill concerning Chandigarh's administration will be brought up during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He charged the AAP, Congress, and Akali Dal with spreading "false and misleading propaganda" against his party.

Sharma emphasized that the "atmosphere of fear" fostered by rival parties is nothing more than a political maneuver, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and the central government's consistent support for Punjab. The Union Home Ministry also clarified there is no intent to alter the current status of Chandigarh.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025, appearing in Parliament's provisional agenda, sparked backlash in Punjab. Sharma attacked opposition parties for allegedly exploiting the issue for political gain, calling attention instead to administration failures, like insufficient action against crime and inadequate flood relief efforts.

