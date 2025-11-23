Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill

Ashwani Sharma, the working president of Punjab BJP, dismissed speculations about a proposed bill concerning Chandigarh's administration being discussed in the upcoming Parliament session. He accused AAP, Congress, and Akali Dal of creating a misleading narrative for political advantage, while defending BJP's pro-Punjab stance amidst ongoing political drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:12 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill
Ashwani Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Ashwani Sharma, the working president of Punjab's BJP unit, refuted claims that any bill concerning Chandigarh's administration will be brought up during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He charged the AAP, Congress, and Akali Dal with spreading "false and misleading propaganda" against his party.

Sharma emphasized that the "atmosphere of fear" fostered by rival parties is nothing more than a political maneuver, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and the central government's consistent support for Punjab. The Union Home Ministry also clarified there is no intent to alter the current status of Chandigarh.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025, appearing in Parliament's provisional agenda, sparked backlash in Punjab. Sharma attacked opposition parties for allegedly exploiting the issue for political gain, calling attention instead to administration failures, like insufficient action against crime and inadequate flood relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ronaldo's Spectacular Bicycle Kick Stuns in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's Spectacular Bicycle Kick Stuns in Saudi Pro League

 Saudi Arabia
2
Eberechi Eze's Hat Trick Heroics Propel Arsenal to North London Derby Glory

Eberechi Eze's Hat Trick Heroics Propel Arsenal to North London Derby Glory

 United Kingdom
3
Dramatic Weekend in French Football: Late Penalties and Saved Surprises

Dramatic Weekend in French Football: Late Penalties and Saved Surprises

 France
4
Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025