Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta campaigns for BJP candidates in upcoming Municipal Corporation bypolls, highlighting the government's achievements. Emphasizing improved civic facilities and anti-corruption measures, Gupta urges strong public support. Key initiatives include infrastructure development, education reform, sanitation improvements, and economic measures for business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:26 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to the streets on Sunday, campaigning zealously for BJP candidates contesting in the imminent Municipal Corporation bypolls. She underscored her administration's commitments, which include bolstering civic facilities over the past eight months.

In a series of public meetings, Panna Pramukh conferences, and 'Chai Pe Charcha' sessions across the wards, Gupta passionately appealed to the electorate to deliver robust backing for BJP candidates. She also galvanized party workers to strive for an unprecedented victory.

Prominent figures, including BJP MPs and Delhi Cabinet Minister, accompanied Gupta as she spotlighted key accomplishments such as infrastructure upgrades, curbing arbitrary fee hikes, and facilitating ease of business, all aimed at enhanced living standards.

