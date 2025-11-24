Military Shakeup: Israel's Response to October 7 Attack Failures

Israel's military chief took decisive action on Sunday, dismissing several senior military personnel and reprimanding others due to their roles in the failures witnessed on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel from Gaza.

According to the military's statement, a number of officers were informed they would be released from reserve duty and would not continue to serve. This reshuffle involves officials including former heads of the intelligence, operations, and southern commands, all previously resigned from active service but remained on reserve duty.

The move comes as Israeli officials are under intense public pressure for accountability over the lapses that led to the attack. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has yet to initiate a national inquiry, thousands of protesters, along with opposition leaders, demanded such a commission in Tel Aviv.