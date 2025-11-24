Left Menu

Controversy Clouds Over Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar': A Political Standoff

In a heated political dispute, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have challenged Delhi Assembly's summons regarding the 'phansi ghar' issue. Despite being summoned, they haven't appeared before the privileges committee. The case hinges on whether the renovated area was historically an execution room or merely a tiffin room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:32 IST
Controversy Clouds Over Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar': A Political Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing political saga, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are contesting the Delhi Assembly's summons linked to the 'phansi ghar' controversy. They remain uncooperative, the Assembly Secretariat stated in the Delhi High Court, as they seek to clarify whether the site was for executions or meals.

The Assembly, powered by BJP since February, disputes the AAP's interpretation of historical records regarding the British-era site inaugurated by Kejriwal as a symbolic memorial. The Assembly's Committee of Privileges has summoned key AAP figures but faces legal pushback from Kejriwal and Sisodia, claiming procedural flaws.

Both leaders argue the summons lack jurisdiction, infringing constitutional rights. The matter awaits further hearings, spotlighting the clash between legislative processes and political interpretations of historical sites, with ethical considerations at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
3
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India
4
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025