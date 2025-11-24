Controversy Clouds Over Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar': A Political Standoff

In an ongoing political saga, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are contesting the Delhi Assembly's summons linked to the 'phansi ghar' controversy. They remain uncooperative, the Assembly Secretariat stated in the Delhi High Court, as they seek to clarify whether the site was for executions or meals.

The Assembly, powered by BJP since February, disputes the AAP's interpretation of historical records regarding the British-era site inaugurated by Kejriwal as a symbolic memorial. The Assembly's Committee of Privileges has summoned key AAP figures but faces legal pushback from Kejriwal and Sisodia, claiming procedural flaws.

Both leaders argue the summons lack jurisdiction, infringing constitutional rights. The matter awaits further hearings, spotlighting the clash between legislative processes and political interpretations of historical sites, with ethical considerations at its core.

