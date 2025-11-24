Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for 100% Voter Enumeration Ahead of Crucial Bengal Polls

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee urges full submission of voter forms in West Bengal, drawing lessons from the recent Bihar elections. Addressing the party, he emphasized the importance of avoiding past mistakes and maintaining vigilance against vote theft, while critiquing the Election Commission's handling of the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:00 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for 100% Voter Enumeration Ahead of Crucial Bengal Polls
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called for a concerted effort to achieve 100% submission of voter enumeration forms in West Bengal, learning from the recent Bihar elections. He delivered this message to over 25,000 party leaders and workers via a virtual meeting.

Banerjee stressed the importance of this initiative, describing the form submission as the party's "bird's eye focus." He urged party members to remain vigilant and keep their war rooms on high alert to ensure the success of the 'Vote Suraksha' camps, extended until January 31.

The TMC leader also criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of bias towards the BJP, and promised a large-scale movement if necessary. Banerjee's strategic directives include appointing senior leaders to oversee district activities and addressing low form submission in key areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025