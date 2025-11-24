Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for 100% Voter Enumeration Ahead of Crucial Bengal Polls

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called for a concerted effort to achieve 100% submission of voter enumeration forms in West Bengal, learning from the recent Bihar elections. He delivered this message to over 25,000 party leaders and workers via a virtual meeting.

Banerjee stressed the importance of this initiative, describing the form submission as the party's "bird's eye focus." He urged party members to remain vigilant and keep their war rooms on high alert to ensure the success of the 'Vote Suraksha' camps, extended until January 31.

The TMC leader also criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of bias towards the BJP, and promised a large-scale movement if necessary. Banerjee's strategic directives include appointing senior leaders to oversee district activities and addressing low form submission in key areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)