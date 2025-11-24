Reimagining History: The 'What If' of Vallabhbhai Patel as India's PM
During the 'Jago Jagao Ekta Yatra' event, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena speculated that India might have remained undivided if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been the first Prime Minister instead of Nehru. Meena praised Modi for the abrogation of Article 370, contrasting Congress's past actions.
- Country:
- India
If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been India's first Prime Minister, the nation's trajectory might have been different, according to Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. Speaking at the 'Jago Jagao Ekta Yatra' event, Meena suggested that Patel's leadership could have prevented Pakistan's formation and the imposition of Article 370 in Kashmir.
Recalling the past, Meena criticized Nehru's decisions, attributing the existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to them. He spotlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in revoking Article 370, a move he asserted brought democracy to Jammu and Kashmir. Meena also highlighted Modi's firm stance against terrorism, contrasting it with the Congress's controversial imposition of the Emergency.
Meena urged the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes not to be swayed by the Congress, pointing to historical opposition between Nehru and B R Ambedkar. He also critiqued Rahul Gandhi for making careless statements and praised Modi's security track record over his tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts
Boosting Bilateral Ties: Afghanistan's Ambitious Trade Outreach to India
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Secures Back-to-Back World Cup Victory
India-EU Forge New Alliances: Free Trade Pact and Strategic Partnership Await
Ash Cloud Chaos: Ethiopian Volcano Eruption Sends Plumes Towards India