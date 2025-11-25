The Cartel of Controversy: US Designates Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Group

The United States formally labeled Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday, a move that adds terrorism-related sanctions against the group. This organization is allegedly supported by President Nicolas Maduro and high-ranking Venezuelan officials.

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified the designation with accusations of drug trafficking, Venezuelan authorities dismissed the U.S. actions as frivolous, insisting the cartel doesn't exist. The intensifying situation has raised concerns about potential U.S. military action, although experts note the law does not authorize such a response solely based on this designation.

The sanctions may change the dynamics of U.S.-Venezuelan relations, particularly regarding Venezuela's natural resources. Meanwhile, observers are debating the full extent of Maduro's involvement in the so-called cartel, with some analysts cautioning against oversimplified narratives regarding his leadership of illicit networks.