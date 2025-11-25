Chaos Erupts at Kolkata's EC Office Amid Allegations of Electoral Mismanagement
Tensions flared in Kolkata as MP Kalyan Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for pressuring BLOs and alleged that democracy is being undermined. The protests were driven by concerns over data mismanagement and accelerated processes in the Special Intensive Revision exercise, echoed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Tensions reached boiling point at the Election Commission office in Kolkata, as TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the Commission of exerting undue pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), allegedly compromising the democratic process.
Banerjee claimed that BLOs are overwhelmed by technical challenges, such as server issues, which are further exacerbated by a lack of familiarity with digital systems among older individuals. The MP's allegations come amid nationwide protests against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in 12 states, including West Bengal, with severe criticism directed at the 'name of the relative' section leading to form rejections.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also voiced serious concerns, calling the SIR exercise "unplanned, chaotic and dangerous" due to gaps in training and documentation clarity. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, she urged immediate intervention to address the situation, highlighting its potential to undermine the democratic process.
