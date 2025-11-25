Controversy Over Reservation Policies in J&K: Mehdi's Call to Action

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference Lok Sabha MP, has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to address the reservation issue before the Winter session of Parliament concludes. Mehdi warned he will join protests if the issue remains unresolved.

With the session scheduled from December 1 to 19, Mehdi emphasized support for reviewing the existing reservation policy, criticizing the Union territory administration for neglecting the concerns of educated youth. He pointed to the admission controversy at Vaishno Devi University as a glaring example.

Mehdi highlighted previous efforts to address the issue, including a Cabinet sub-committee's report accepted in October. However, delays continue, impacting job aspirants. He also critiqued BJP's stance on religious representation in educational institutions, arguing it contradicts their actions on Waqf board appointments.

