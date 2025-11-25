Controversy Over Reservation Policies in J&K: Mehdi's Call to Action
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, an estranged National Conference MP, calls for the resolution of reservation issues in J&K, threatening to join protests if unaddressed. The delay in policy review and merit-based admissions at SMVDU have fueled debates over religious bias, prompting demands for minority status.
- Country:
- India
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference Lok Sabha MP, has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to address the reservation issue before the Winter session of Parliament concludes. Mehdi warned he will join protests if the issue remains unresolved.
With the session scheduled from December 1 to 19, Mehdi emphasized support for reviewing the existing reservation policy, criticizing the Union territory administration for neglecting the concerns of educated youth. He pointed to the admission controversy at Vaishno Devi University as a glaring example.
Mehdi highlighted previous efforts to address the issue, including a Cabinet sub-committee's report accepted in October. However, delays continue, impacting job aspirants. He also critiqued BJP's stance on religious representation in educational institutions, arguing it contradicts their actions on Waqf board appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College
Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership
Political Tensions Rise in Muktainagar: BJP vs. Shiv Sena
Bihar poll outcome result of SIR, Opposition couldn't gauge BJP's game there, claims Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.