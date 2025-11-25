Left Menu

Controversy Over Reservation Policies in J&K: Mehdi's Call to Action

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, an estranged National Conference MP, calls for the resolution of reservation issues in J&K, threatening to join protests if unaddressed. The delay in policy review and merit-based admissions at SMVDU have fueled debates over religious bias, prompting demands for minority status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:08 IST
Controversy Over Reservation Policies in J&K: Mehdi's Call to Action
Reservation
  • Country:
  • India

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference Lok Sabha MP, has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to address the reservation issue before the Winter session of Parliament concludes. Mehdi warned he will join protests if the issue remains unresolved.

With the session scheduled from December 1 to 19, Mehdi emphasized support for reviewing the existing reservation policy, criticizing the Union territory administration for neglecting the concerns of educated youth. He pointed to the admission controversy at Vaishno Devi University as a glaring example.

Mehdi highlighted previous efforts to address the issue, including a Cabinet sub-committee's report accepted in October. However, delays continue, impacting job aspirants. He also critiqued BJP's stance on religious representation in educational institutions, arguing it contradicts their actions on Waqf board appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

 United States
2
Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

 Global
3
India at a Crossroads: Obesity Crisis Looms Large

India at a Crossroads: Obesity Crisis Looms Large

 India
4
Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculations and Yen Watch

Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculations and Yen Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025