Bihar's New Industries Minister Jaiswal Vows Industrial and Employment Boom

Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed Bihar's Industries Minister, pledging to boost industrial growth and create jobs for the youth. Jaiswal emphasizes transparency and efficiency, drawing from his extensive administrative experience. He plans to focus on fast clearances, investment, and addressing employment concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:27 IST
Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, a prominent figure in Bihar's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has officially assumed his role as the state's Industries Minister, promising a significant surge in industrial development and employment opportunities. Welcomed ceremoniously at his new office on Tuesday, Jaiswal was greeted by senior officials with bouquets as he embarked on his inaugural review meeting.

In an interview with ANI, Jaiswal expressed his dedication to fortifying Bihar's industrial framework and expediting policy execution. He highlighted his past leadership roles, including in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department and as state BJP chief, underscoring his commitment to transparency and effective governance. 'I am committed to my responsibilities and ready to transform challenges into opportunities', he remarked.

Central to Jaiswal's agenda is job creation for Bihar's youth and attracting investment. He pledged to prioritize swift industrial approvals, enhance business support, and actively engage investors to foster a conducive business environment. Earlier, Jaiswal also addressed comments by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding voter list revisions, claiming Bihar's process was transparent and embraced by its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

