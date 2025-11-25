Karnataka's Secret Political Deal Unveiled

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with rumors as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hints at a concealed 'secret deal' among Congress leaders regarding the state's leadership. Speculation grows about a possible Chief Minister change halfway into the government's term.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress President, emphasized his commitment to the party's integrity, naming several leaders involved in the discussions but refraining from public comment. "I don't want to embarrass the party," he stated about the sensitive power-sharing arrangements.

While six Congress legislators traveled to New Delhi to advocate for Shivakumar's leadership, tensions rise with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advocating a Cabinet reshuffle. This move may disrupt Shivakumar's aspirations, highlighting the complex internal power dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)