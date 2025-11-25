Left Menu

Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of 'political sabotage' after her helicopter ride to Bongaon was canceled due to expired license and insurance lapses. The disruption forced her to travel by road, turning the incident into an unexpected public outreach opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bongaon | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:14 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting 'political sabotage' following the cancellation of her helicopter ride to Bongaon. The designated aircraft was reportedly grounded due to expired license and lapses in insurance, according to officials.

Banerjee, who was heading to the Matua heartland amid concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, revealed she was notified of the issue merely two hours before her scheduled landing. Forced to travel by road, she turned the situation into an impromptu public outreach, drawing attention to the incident during a speech in North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP countered her claims, calling the allegations 'laughable', while senior bureaucrats labeled the incident a serious procedural lapse. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain how the oversight occurred. The Chief Minister's Office expressed dissatisfaction, emphasizing the need for accountability in matters involving VVIP movement.

