Uganda's Political Tensions: Bobi Wine's Campaign Under Siege

In a sweeping crackdown, Ugandan security forces have detained more than 300 individuals linked to Bobi Wine, an opposition presidential candidate, as reported by his party's spokesperson on Tuesday.

Bobi Wine, formerly an acclaimed pop star known as Robert Kyagulanyi, is contesting 81-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, seeking to extend his decades-long rule.

Witnesses captured tense scenes in Kampala, where police used tear gas on crowds. Wine alleges Museveni's election wins involved rigging tactics. If successful, Museveni's tenure would stretch to nearly fifty years.

(With inputs from agencies.)