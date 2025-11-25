Left Menu

Uganda's Political Tensions: Bobi Wine's Campaign Under Siege

Security forces in Uganda arrested over 300 supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine during ongoing election campaigns. Wine, a former pop star, challenges long-standing President Museveni. Clashes in Kampala resulted in arrests, with videos showing police using severe control measures. Museveni's party dismisses claims of election rigging.

  • Uganda

In a sweeping crackdown, Ugandan security forces have detained more than 300 individuals linked to Bobi Wine, an opposition presidential candidate, as reported by his party's spokesperson on Tuesday.

Bobi Wine, formerly an acclaimed pop star known as Robert Kyagulanyi, is contesting 81-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, seeking to extend his decades-long rule.

Witnesses captured tense scenes in Kampala, where police used tear gas on crowds. Wine alleges Museveni's election wins involved rigging tactics. If successful, Museveni's tenure would stretch to nearly fifty years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

