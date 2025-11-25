Left Menu

Decades Later: Assam's 1983 Violence Report Reignites Political Debate

The Tewary Commission report on Assam’s 1983 violence, including the Nellie massacre, was circulated in the state Assembly. The report, completed over four decades ago, assigned responsibility to local groups for widespread violence, questioning its release ahead of upcoming elections and its potential impact on political stability.

The Tewary Commission report on Assam's 1983 violence, including the infamous Nellie massacre, resurfaced in the state Assembly, sparking political debates. This document, originally compiled by retired IAS officer Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary, attributed significant responsibility for the violent events to local groups.

During the period of unrest, over 8,000 incidents were recorded, resulting in thousands of people becoming homeless and taking refuge in relief camps. The report, long shrouded in obscurity, was distributed on the first day of the Winter Session, just in time for upcoming state elections, raising eyebrows over its timing.

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia expressed concerns over the destabilizing potential of the report's release. He questioned why an old report would resurface, wondering if it was to stir emotions before elections. The report itself concluded that the violence held no communal undertone and called for measures to address underlying social tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

