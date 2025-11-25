Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes for U.S.-Backed Peace Framework in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is keen to advance a U.S.-backed peace framework to end the ongoing war with Russia. He is preparing to engage in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the necessity of inclusive decisions with European allies. However, regional apprehensions about the plan persist.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his readiness to pursue a U.S.-backed framework aimed at ending the prolonged conflict with Russia. In discussions anticipated with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for European allies' involvement to ensure the framework's success.

The peace plan, which has sparked debate, is seen as a potential solution to Europe's most devastating conflict since World War II. Concerns remain about whether the plan might force Ukraine to make unwanted concessions, particularly in territorial disputes, which have long been a hotbed of tension.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Zelenskiy, possibly visiting the U.S. soon, aims to address sensitive issues directly with Trump. Meanwhile, the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine highlight the conflict's urgency, as Kyiv faces both diplomatic and military pressures.

