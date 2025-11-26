Left Menu

Trump's Turkey Pardons: A Feathered Tradition with Political Flair

U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned turkeys Gobble and Waddle, continuing a tradition since 1989. The turkeys, from North Carolina, avoided Thanksgiving tables after staying at an upscale hotel. Trump's jests targeted political figures, while pardons for other controversial figures sparked discussions. The cost of Thanksgiving was highlighted with mixed statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:01 IST
Trump's Turkey Pardons: A Feathered Tradition with Political Flair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, in a longstanding White House tradition, ensuring they would not be served on Thanksgiving tables. The turkeys, staying at a luxurious hotel, were part of a custom initiated in 1989 by George H.W. Bush.

During the ceremony, Trump mused about renaming the birds after political rivals Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, noting his reluctance to pardon real political adversaries. Recently, Trump has issued controversial pardons, including ones related to the Capitol riot.

Cost-of-living issues were also addressed, with Trump claiming Thanksgiving became cheaper thanks to cost-effective menu changes, citing conflicting reports on food pricing. Meanwhile, the pardoned turkeys will reside at North Carolina State University, as noted by the National Turkey Federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025