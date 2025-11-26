Trump's Turkey Pardons: A Feathered Tradition with Political Flair

President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, in a longstanding White House tradition, ensuring they would not be served on Thanksgiving tables. The turkeys, staying at a luxurious hotel, were part of a custom initiated in 1989 by George H.W. Bush.

During the ceremony, Trump mused about renaming the birds after political rivals Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, noting his reluctance to pardon real political adversaries. Recently, Trump has issued controversial pardons, including ones related to the Capitol riot.

Cost-of-living issues were also addressed, with Trump claiming Thanksgiving became cheaper thanks to cost-effective menu changes, citing conflicting reports on food pricing. Meanwhile, the pardoned turkeys will reside at North Carolina State University, as noted by the National Turkey Federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)