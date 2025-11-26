Trump's Turkey Pardons: A Feathered Tradition with Political Flair
U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned turkeys Gobble and Waddle, continuing a tradition since 1989. The turkeys, from North Carolina, avoided Thanksgiving tables after staying at an upscale hotel. Trump's jests targeted political figures, while pardons for other controversial figures sparked discussions. The cost of Thanksgiving was highlighted with mixed statistics.
President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, in a longstanding White House tradition, ensuring they would not be served on Thanksgiving tables. The turkeys, staying at a luxurious hotel, were part of a custom initiated in 1989 by George H.W. Bush.
During the ceremony, Trump mused about renaming the birds after political rivals Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, noting his reluctance to pardon real political adversaries. Recently, Trump has issued controversial pardons, including ones related to the Capitol riot.
Cost-of-living issues were also addressed, with Trump claiming Thanksgiving became cheaper thanks to cost-effective menu changes, citing conflicting reports on food pricing. Meanwhile, the pardoned turkeys will reside at North Carolina State University, as noted by the National Turkey Federation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- pardon
- turkey
- Thanksgiving
- Gobble
- Waddle
- tradition
- politics
- White House
- cost
ALSO READ
Reviving Tradition: Assam's Move to Legalize Buffalo Fights
Raina Urges Indian Test Batsmen to Revive First-Class Tradition
Pious land of Kurukshetra is important centre of Sikh tradition: PM Modi at programme on 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
A Traditional Feast: Kerala Sadya to Delight Pilgrims at Sabarimala
Reviving Traditions: The Flourishing Clay Lamp Industry for Karthigai Deepam