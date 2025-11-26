Coup Conviction: Bolsonaro's 27-Year Sentence Shakes Brazilian Politics
Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years for plotting a coup against his successor. His fall from power marks a pivotal moment in Brazilian democracy. Despite his legal battles, Bolsonaro aims to influence right-wing politics while facing declining public support.
Brazil's political landscape witnessed a historic verdict as the Supreme Court sentenced former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to a 27-year prison term for his involvement in a coup plot against his successor. This decision is a significant mark in the country's journey through political turmoil.
Once a dynamic figure in Brazilian politics, Bolsonaro's presidency began in 2019 with a polarizing appeal. He shaped national discourse with populist tactics and a nostalgic nod to military influences, deeply dividing the nation. After losing the 2022 presidential election, he faces legal consequences and isolation from former political allies.
Despite his conviction, Bolsonaro, with his family, seeks to maintain sway over right-wing politics and strategize for future elections. Yet, his legal battles and accusations of tampering with monitoring gear have cast doubts on his political durability. Support remains, but his health and credibility are under public scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Sentence for Coup Plot
Brazil's Supreme Court Concludes Bolsonaro's Case, 27-year Sentence Looms
Punjab's Historic Educational Revolution: Students Step into Politics
Supreme Court Upholds Himachal's Right to Cancel ePoS Tender
Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics