Zelenskiy Proposes Framework for Peace: Talks with Trump, Europe

In a significant move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed willingness to propel a U.S.-supported framework designed to terminate the ongoing war with Russia. Speaking on Tuesday, Zelenskiy announced his readiness to discuss contentious issues with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging inclusion of European allies in the talks.

Efforts are underway to bridge the divides over Trump's plan, which aims to resolve Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. However, Ukraine remains cautious of being pressured into a deal favoring Russia, especially concerning territorial concessions.

The importance of involving affected parties in security decisions was emphasized by Zelenskiy, urging a collaborative approach with European leaders for continued support. With high anticipation, negotiations continue despite disagreements, particularly over key issues like territorial adjustments.