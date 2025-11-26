Left Menu

Trump's Tactical Retreat: Backing Away from Ultimatum on Ukraine Peace Deal

President Trump retracted a strict deadline for Ukraine to agree to a US-backed peace plan, amid speculation that US negotiators, including envoy Steve Witkoff, were coaching Russians on approaches. Despite concerns about a pro-Moscow tilt, Trump highlighted ongoing negotiations and potential concessions by Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:25 IST
Trump's Tactical Retreat: Backing Away from Ultimatum on Ukraine Peace Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has softened his stance on a deadline for Ukraine to accept a U.S.-endorsed peace agreement, initially set for Thursday. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that negotiations with Russia and Ukraine are showing progress, with Moscow reportedly ready to concede on several points.

Trump disclosed that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Moscow next week to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Concerns have surfaced over the administration possibly coercing Ukraine into a peace accord skewed in favor of Moscow, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner also participating in discussions.

Although Trump initially aimed for a deal by Thanksgiving, he now prefers an agreement "as soon as possible." Reports indicate Witkoff advised Russians on ceasefire strategies, including strategies for a potential Trump-Putin call before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's U.S. visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

 India
2
In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'Viksit Bharat' goal during this 'Amrit Kaal': VP Radhakrishnan.

In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'V...

 India
3
Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

 Global
4
Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025