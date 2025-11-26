Trump's Tactical Retreat: Backing Away from Ultimatum on Ukraine Peace Deal

President Donald Trump has softened his stance on a deadline for Ukraine to accept a U.S.-endorsed peace agreement, initially set for Thursday. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that negotiations with Russia and Ukraine are showing progress, with Moscow reportedly ready to concede on several points.

Trump disclosed that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Moscow next week to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Concerns have surfaced over the administration possibly coercing Ukraine into a peace accord skewed in favor of Moscow, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner also participating in discussions.

Although Trump initially aimed for a deal by Thanksgiving, he now prefers an agreement "as soon as possible." Reports indicate Witkoff advised Russians on ceasefire strategies, including strategies for a potential Trump-Putin call before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's U.S. visit.

