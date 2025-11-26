Left Menu

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defense Boost Amid US Pressure

Taiwan's Defense Minister, Wellington Koo, has announced a special budget of USD 40 billion for arms purchases. This move is influenced by US pressure on Taiwan to enhance its defense capabilities. The budget will be used to acquire new defense systems, with the US being a major supplier.

  • Taiwan

Taiwan is set to significantly boost its defense spending with a proposed $40 billion special budget for arms purchases. Announced by Defense Minister Wellington Koo, this decision follows growing pressure from the United States for the island to strengthen its military capabilities.

The substantial budget is earmarked for the acquisition of new defense systems, including those from the United States, which remains Taiwan's largest unofficial ally. This move underscores the strategic partnership between the two entities amid rising regional tensions.

Defense Minister Koo highlighted the urgency of the increased investment, emphasizing the need for advanced defense mechanisms to ensure the island's security. The announcement has drawn attention to Taiwan's approach to managing its defense strategy in collaboration with international partners.

