High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoy's Moscow Mission

The Kremlin announced that Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's envoy, will arrive in Moscow next week accompanied by other key U.S. officials to discuss a possible peace plan for Ukraine.

President Trump stated that ongoing negotiations with Russia and Ukraine are making progress, with Moscow conceding certain points. However, there are concerns that the peace plan may be biased toward Moscow's interests.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the visit and noted that a leaked phone call between U.S. and Russian officials aimed to derail the diplomatic talks. The leaked conversation, reported by Bloomberg, involved discussions about a potential ceasefire plan for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)