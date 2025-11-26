Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoy's Moscow Mission

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit Moscow with key officials to discuss a prospective peace plan for Ukraine, amid concerns of the plan favoring Moscow. A leaked call between Kremlin and U.S. officials might have attempted to interrupt the diplomatic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:08 IST
Steve Witkoff

The Kremlin announced that Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's envoy, will arrive in Moscow next week accompanied by other key U.S. officials to discuss a possible peace plan for Ukraine.

President Trump stated that ongoing negotiations with Russia and Ukraine are making progress, with Moscow conceding certain points. However, there are concerns that the peace plan may be biased toward Moscow's interests.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the visit and noted that a leaked phone call between U.S. and Russian officials aimed to derail the diplomatic talks. The leaked conversation, reported by Bloomberg, involved discussions about a potential ceasefire plan for Ukraine.

