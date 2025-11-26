India's Constitution: A Cornerstone of National Identity

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the Constitution's pivotal role as the foundation of India's national identity during a Constitution Day event at 'Samvidhan Sadan' in the Old Parliament building.

She highlighted the transition from colonial to nationalistic thinking and celebrated legislative changes that echo this shift. New laws replacing colonial-era statutes were discussed as symbols of progressive justice in the world's largest democracy.

The president praised the Indian Parliament's evolution as a democratic exemplar globally, supporting social stability and development. Murmu also lauded increased women's voter turnout as vital to India's democratic consciousness, emphasizing the Constitution's ideals of justice, liberty, and fraternity.

