India's Constitution: A Cornerstone of National Identity
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the significance of India's Constitution as the nation's identity cornerstone at the Constitution Day event. She highlighted the shift from colonial mindset to nationalistic thinking and the enactment of new laws replacing colonial-era legislations. The Indian parliamentary system's success was lauded as a democratic model.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu underscored the Constitution's pivotal role as the foundation of India's national identity during a Constitution Day event at 'Samvidhan Sadan' in the Old Parliament building.
She highlighted the transition from colonial to nationalistic thinking and celebrated legislative changes that echo this shift. New laws replacing colonial-era statutes were discussed as symbols of progressive justice in the world's largest democracy.
The president praised the Indian Parliament's evolution as a democratic exemplar globally, supporting social stability and development. Murmu also lauded increased women's voter turnout as vital to India's democratic consciousness, emphasizing the Constitution's ideals of justice, liberty, and fraternity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Raises Alarm: 'NRC' Fears and Threats to Democracy
Empowered by Democracy: Celebrating India's Constitutional Legacy
Constitution is guiding document to shun colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking, says Prez Murmu.
PM Modi urges citizens to strengthen democracy by exercising their right to vote.
Defending Democracy: A Rallying Call to Protect India's Constitution