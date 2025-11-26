Turkish Journalist Jailed: A Crackdown on Free Expression

In a significant development, a Turkish court sentenced independent journalist Fatih Altayli to four years and two months in prison over remarks he made concerning President Tayyip Erdogan's administration, as reported by state broadcaster TRT.

The ruling is the latest in a series of crackdowns targeting opposition figures in Turkey. Altayli, a media personality with a substantial following on YouTube, faced charges linked to comments in a social media video that criticized Erdogan's indefinite rule.

The court's decision has sparked outrage among press freedom advocates, with Altayli's lawyer, Erinc Sagkan, declaring the verdict "unlawful" and indicative of efforts to quash dissenting voices. Civil society groups continue to voice concerns about restrictions on media in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)