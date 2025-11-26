Left Menu

Stalin Slams Opposition: Calls for Fair Treatment in Tamil Nadu Projects

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led central government for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the allocation of projects. He accuses AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of betraying the farmers. Stalin also disapproves of the Centre's decision to reject the Metro Rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a sharp attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and the BJP-led central government. In a recent event, Stalin accused the Centre of discriminating against Tamil Nadu by withholding projects as the state has not voted for the BJP.

Stalin criticized Palaniswami for his alleged betrayal of farmers, questioning his commitment to agriculture. He claimed that if Palaniswami were a true farmer, he would have advocated for the state's demand to relax paddy procurement norms. The Centre rejected Tamil Nadu's request, showcasing what Stalin calls bias against the state.

The issue extends to infrastructure, with Stalin condemning the government's refusal to approve Metro Rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai. He argues that despite meeting population requirements, the proposals were denied due to political animosity. Stalin highlighted the importance of fair treatment and announced new initiatives for the Erode district.

