Left Menu

Ambedkar's Allegations Shake India's Political Landscape

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar accuses opposition parties of fearing government retribution, preventing them from challenging electoral roll discrepancies. He criticizes Shiv Sena and MNS for lack of action and highlights the RSS's refusal to accept the Constitution. Ambedkar plans to expose an app revealing multiple electoral entries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:11 IST
Ambedkar's Allegations Shake India's Political Landscape
Prakash Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, suggested the fear of governmental retribution is hindering opposition parties from filing formal complaints concerning electoral roll discrepancies with the Election Commission.

Ambedkar criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS for their lack of resolve in challenging these issues, emphasizing that merely alleging "vote-chori" achieves nothing without formal action.

Additionally, Ambedkar accused the RSS of rejecting the Constitution for 75 years, paralleling this ideological struggle with historical incidents. He plans to reveal an app that uncovers recurring voter list entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

 India
2
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

 Global
3
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links

Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alle...

 India
4
U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025