Ambedkar's Allegations Shake India's Political Landscape

On Wednesday, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, suggested the fear of governmental retribution is hindering opposition parties from filing formal complaints concerning electoral roll discrepancies with the Election Commission.

Ambedkar criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS for their lack of resolve in challenging these issues, emphasizing that merely alleging "vote-chori" achieves nothing without formal action.

Additionally, Ambedkar accused the RSS of rejecting the Constitution for 75 years, paralleling this ideological struggle with historical incidents. He plans to reveal an app that uncovers recurring voter list entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)