Democracy Under Threat: Allegations Fly Over Manipulated Voter Lists
Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of altering voter lists unfairly, suggesting the erasure of certain voter groups like OBCs. The issue is underscored by the suicide of a booth level officer allegedly pressured to remove OBC names. The Congress claims this undermines democracy.
In a heated allegation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists by removing certain community members, particularly the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This claim, linked to the suicide of a booth level officer under pressure to delete OBC names, has raised serious concerns.
Gandhi's remarks were reportedly triggered by a video shared by Congress, showing a man alleging that his relative, a booth level officer, faced undue pressure linked to the manipulation of electoral rolls. This incident has intensified the debate over election integrity in India.
The Congress party further claimed that directives to alter voter lists have been given secretly, affecting marginalized groups. The accusations allege a calculated effort to shape voter demographics to favor the ruling party, challenging the essence of democratic processes in the country.
