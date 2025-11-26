Democracy Under Threat: Allegations Fly Over Manipulated Voter Lists

In a heated allegation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists by removing certain community members, particularly the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This claim, linked to the suicide of a booth level officer under pressure to delete OBC names, has raised serious concerns.

Gandhi's remarks were reportedly triggered by a video shared by Congress, showing a man alleging that his relative, a booth level officer, faced undue pressure linked to the manipulation of electoral rolls. This incident has intensified the debate over election integrity in India.

The Congress party further claimed that directives to alter voter lists have been given secretly, affecting marginalized groups. The accusations allege a calculated effort to shape voter demographics to favor the ruling party, challenging the essence of democratic processes in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)