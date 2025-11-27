Left Menu

IMF Launches $8.2 Billion Program to Bolster Ukraine Amid Wartime Pressures

The International Monetary Fund has agreed on a new four-year, $8.2 billion program for Ukraine to tackle fiscal pressures amid the ongoing war with Russia. This replaces a previous $15.6 billion program, aiming to stabilize Ukraine's economy and close its $136.5 billion financing gap for 2026-2029.

The International Monetary Fund announced a staff-level agreement on Wednesday for a new four-year, $8.2 billion program designed to aid Ukraine, as the nation grapples with mounting fiscal challenges amid its conflict with Russia. The plan replaces an existing $15.6 billion program approved in March 2023.

IMF official Gavin Gray revealed that the program will help Ukraine maintain macroeconomic stability and bolster public finances while compensating for costly wartime expenditures. The new agreement aims to catalyze additional external support to address Ukraine's calculated financing gap of $136.5 billion for the 2026-2029 period.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the resilience of Ukraine's economy despite ongoing war challenges, urging support for the 2026 State Budget aligned with the IMF's new framework. Meanwhile, Ukrainian dollar bonds saw a slight rise, reflecting optimism following the IMF's commitment.

