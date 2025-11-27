Trump Orders Additional Troops to D.C. Amid Rising Concerns

President Donald Trump has requested the deployment of 500 extra National Guard troops to reinforce security in Washington, D.C., following an alarming incident near the White House. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed this decision on Wednesday.

The move comes in the wake of two National Guard members being shot in the capital, an event described by Hegseth as occurring just 'steps from the White House.' The heightened presence aims to deter further incidents and reassure public safety.

This increase in personnel highlights the administration's focus on maintaining order in the capital, especially amidst growing security concerns.