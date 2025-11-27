Left Menu

Trump Orders Additional Troops to D.C. Amid Rising Concerns

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced that President Trump has ordered 500 more National Guard troops to be deployed in Washington, D.C., following a shooting incident involving two guards near the White House. This move underscores heightened security measures in the nation's capital.

Updated: 27-11-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:00 IST
President Donald Trump has requested the deployment of 500 extra National Guard troops to reinforce security in Washington, D.C., following an alarming incident near the White House. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed this decision on Wednesday.

The move comes in the wake of two National Guard members being shot in the capital, an event described by Hegseth as occurring just 'steps from the White House.' The heightened presence aims to deter further incidents and reassure public safety.

This increase in personnel highlights the administration's focus on maintaining order in the capital, especially amidst growing security concerns.

