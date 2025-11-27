Left Menu

Trump Advises Takaichi: Avoid Provoking Beijing on Taiwan

U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to challenge Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty. This guidance followed a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who emphasized China's claim on Taiwan and the global responsibilities shared by the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 05:23 IST
Trump Advises Takaichi: Avoid Provoking Beijing on Taiwan
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week to avoid provoking Beijing concerning Taiwan's sovereignty. Sources from the Wall Street Journal revealed that this advice stems from concerns over the potential diplomatic fallout.

The advisory conversation followed a preceding call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their discussion, President Xi asserted China's longstanding claim over Taiwan and highlighted the need for the U.S. and China to collaboratively manage the global order, reinforcing the delicate diplomatic balance between these nations.

This exchange underscores the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play, with Taiwan's status being a particularly sensitive topic shaped by historical claims and international influence.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

 Australia
3
Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

 Taiwan
4
New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025