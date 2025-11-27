Trump Advises Takaichi: Avoid Provoking Beijing on Taiwan
U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to challenge Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty. This guidance followed a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who emphasized China's claim on Taiwan and the global responsibilities shared by the U.S. and China.
U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week to avoid provoking Beijing concerning Taiwan's sovereignty. Sources from the Wall Street Journal revealed that this advice stems from concerns over the potential diplomatic fallout.
The advisory conversation followed a preceding call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their discussion, President Xi asserted China's longstanding claim over Taiwan and highlighted the need for the U.S. and China to collaboratively manage the global order, reinforcing the delicate diplomatic balance between these nations.
This exchange underscores the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play, with Taiwan's status being a particularly sensitive topic shaped by historical claims and international influence.
