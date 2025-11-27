President Trump Calls for Reevaluation of Afghan Immigrants

President Donald Trump has issued a call for a comprehensive review of Afghan immigrants who arrived in the United States during President Joe Biden's administration. This statement comes on the heels of a violent incident in Washington, where two National Guard members were shot, with the suspect reportedly having arrived from Afghanistan in 2021.

Speaking from Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump described the attack as 'an act of evil, an act of hatred, and an act of terror.' These remarks were made in a pre-taped message as part of the president's response to these troubling events.

In light of the incident, Trump stressed the urgency of reexamining every Afghan who settled in the U.S. during Biden's presidency. He believes this action is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)