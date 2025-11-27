Left Menu

President Trump Calls for Reevaluation of Afghan Immigrants

President Donald Trump urges a review of Afghan immigrants who entered the U.S. during President Biden's tenure following a violent incident in Washington. He condemned the recent attack on National Guard members as an act of terror and called for a thorough reexamination of Afghan entrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:21 IST
President Trump Calls for Reevaluation of Afghan Immigrants
President Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has issued a call for a comprehensive review of Afghan immigrants who arrived in the United States during President Joe Biden's administration. This statement comes on the heels of a violent incident in Washington, where two National Guard members were shot, with the suspect reportedly having arrived from Afghanistan in 2021.

Speaking from Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump described the attack as 'an act of evil, an act of hatred, and an act of terror.' These remarks were made in a pre-taped message as part of the president's response to these troubling events.

In light of the incident, Trump stressed the urgency of reexamining every Afghan who settled in the U.S. during Biden's presidency. He believes this action is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
2
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
3
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global
4
Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025