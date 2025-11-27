President Trump Calls for Reevaluation of Afghan Immigrants
President Donald Trump urges a review of Afghan immigrants who entered the U.S. during President Biden's tenure following a violent incident in Washington. He condemned the recent attack on National Guard members as an act of terror and called for a thorough reexamination of Afghan entrants.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has issued a call for a comprehensive review of Afghan immigrants who arrived in the United States during President Joe Biden's administration. This statement comes on the heels of a violent incident in Washington, where two National Guard members were shot, with the suspect reportedly having arrived from Afghanistan in 2021.
Speaking from Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump described the attack as 'an act of evil, an act of hatred, and an act of terror.' These remarks were made in a pre-taped message as part of the president's response to these troubling events.
In light of the incident, Trump stressed the urgency of reexamining every Afghan who settled in the U.S. during Biden's presidency. He believes this action is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Afghan
- immigrants
- United States
- National Guard
- terror
- Washington
- Biden
- security
- review
ALSO READ
Australia Labels Iran's IRGC as Terror Sponsor in Unprecedented Move
Terror Near the White House: Targeted Ambush on National Guard Causes Stir
Ambush near the White House: National Guard Soldiers Targeted
Brazen Shooting Near White House Targets National Guard
Tensions Rise: National Guard Troops Shot Near White House Amidst Deployment Controversy