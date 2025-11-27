Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, turned 48 on Thursday. While leaders and party members celebrated online, Udhayanidhi urged focusing on rain relief efforts over lavish festivities. As DMK youth wing secretary, he's recognized as a hope symbol, mirroring the Dravidian model government under his father, Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:49 IST
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from across Tamil Nadu, including State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Udhayanidhi Stalin, the state's Deputy Chief Minister, as he celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday. Praised as a 'hero of hope' by Thennarasu, the occasion mirrored Udhayanidhi's influence and standing within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

The DMK youth wing joined the online celebration, posting vibrant photographs and videos, hailing their leader as 'a pillar' of the Dravidian model government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Yet, amid the festivities, Udhayanidhi made a heartfelt appeal to his supporters to focus on relief work for rain-affected areas rather than lavish celebrations in his honour.

Assuming the role on September 28, 2024, Udhayanidhi follows in the footsteps of his father, who previously held the role under the leadership of his grandfather, the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. As Tamil Nadu's youngest Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi manages diverse portfolios, including Youth Welfare and Sports Development, embodying the voice and vision of Tamil Nadu's future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
2
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
3
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
4
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025