Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Leaders from across Tamil Nadu, including State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Udhayanidhi Stalin, the state's Deputy Chief Minister, as he celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday. Praised as a 'hero of hope' by Thennarasu, the occasion mirrored Udhayanidhi's influence and standing within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

The DMK youth wing joined the online celebration, posting vibrant photographs and videos, hailing their leader as 'a pillar' of the Dravidian model government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Yet, amid the festivities, Udhayanidhi made a heartfelt appeal to his supporters to focus on relief work for rain-affected areas rather than lavish celebrations in his honour.

Assuming the role on September 28, 2024, Udhayanidhi follows in the footsteps of his father, who previously held the role under the leadership of his grandfather, the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. As Tamil Nadu's youngest Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi manages diverse portfolios, including Youth Welfare and Sports Development, embodying the voice and vision of Tamil Nadu's future leadership.

