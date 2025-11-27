Historic Address: President Droupadi Murmu at Odisha Assembly

The winter session of the Odisha assembly kicked off on Thursday, only to be adjourned shortly after an obituary reference for two ex-legislators and a police constable was made.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other leaders, moved a condolence motion that led the assembly to observe a minute of silence before a scheduled photo session with President Droupadi Murmu.

President Murmu, marking a historic visit, is set to address the assembly. The occasion has prompted extensive decorations in the facility, underscoring the significance of her presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)