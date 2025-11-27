Bihar's Political Landscape: Key Discussions Unfold

On Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the developmental trajectory of Bihar, according to officials.

Choudhary, who formerly held the deputy chief minister's role, retains his position following a change in administrative dynamics. He also rose to leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative faction in Bihar.

In a sweeping victory at the Assembly polls, the BJP claimed 89 out of 243 seats. The party emerged as the single largest party, evidenced by the inclusion of 14 ministers in the newly constituted Cabinet.