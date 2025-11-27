Left Menu

Bihar's Political Landscape: Key Discussions Unfold

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state's development. As leader of the BJP's legislative party, Choudhary continues in his deputy chief minister role. The BJP won 89 of 243 seats in the recent Assembly elections.

On Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the developmental trajectory of Bihar, according to officials.

Choudhary, who formerly held the deputy chief minister's role, retains his position following a change in administrative dynamics. He also rose to leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative faction in Bihar.

In a sweeping victory at the Assembly polls, the BJP claimed 89 out of 243 seats. The party emerged as the single largest party, evidenced by the inclusion of 14 ministers in the newly constituted Cabinet.

