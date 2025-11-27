Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Challenges BJP on Illegal Migrant Issue, Questions Government Actions

In Jagdalpur, Congress' Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP for misleading claims about illegal migrants. He demanded concrete actions, highlighted election gimmicks, and questioned BJP's ineffective measures over 11 years. Pilot also raised concerns about electoral roll fraud and misuse of central agencies against opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:42 IST
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP of deceiving the public regarding illegal migrants, labeling their election promises as mere gimmicks. Speaking in Jagdalpur, Pilot demanded tangible evidence of the BJP's actions over the last 11 years.

He questioned the central government's inaction in identifying and deporting illegal migrants, challenging the BJP's claims with calls for transparency and accountability. Pilot also criticized the handling of electoral rolls, alleging voter list fraud and emphasizing the need for fair elections.

Further accusations were leveled against the BJP for using central agencies to suppress dissent, media, and citizens. Pilot reiterated Congress' commitment to national unity and strict action against any form of extremism or illegal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

