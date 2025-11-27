Sachin Pilot Challenges BJP on Illegal Migrant Issue, Questions Government Actions

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP of deceiving the public regarding illegal migrants, labeling their election promises as mere gimmicks. Speaking in Jagdalpur, Pilot demanded tangible evidence of the BJP's actions over the last 11 years.

He questioned the central government's inaction in identifying and deporting illegal migrants, challenging the BJP's claims with calls for transparency and accountability. Pilot also criticized the handling of electoral rolls, alleging voter list fraud and emphasizing the need for fair elections.

Further accusations were leveled against the BJP for using central agencies to suppress dissent, media, and citizens. Pilot reiterated Congress' commitment to national unity and strict action against any form of extremism or illegal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)