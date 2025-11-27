Left Menu

Jharkhand's Vision: From Grassroots to Prosperity

Hemant Soren marks his first year as Jharkhand's Chief Minister by issuing 10,000 job appointments. The JMM-led government aims to uplift the state by focusing on self-employment and rural development. Soren emphasizes community involvement to propel Jharkhand's prosperity beyond major cities by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:33 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that over 10,000 appointment letters will be distributed on November 28, marking a year since his government took office. The initiative underscores the administration's commitment to job creation and youth empowerment.

Soren, who assumed office as the state's 14th chief minister last year after the JMM-led coalition's electoral victory, aims to make Jharkhand more prosperous than Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat by 2050. His plans include bolstering the rural economy and enhancing self-employment opportunities.

Speaking at an event commemorating his grandfather's death anniversary, Soren urged collective action to foster the state's progress. He highlighted the importance of public awareness about government schemes and called for eliminating the role of middlemen to ensure benefits reach the intended recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

