Bihar's New Dawn: NDA's Promise of Good Governance
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the new NDA-led government in Bihar, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, aims to strengthen the state's governance. Following a decisive electoral victory, the government pledges to fulfill its vision for a developed Bihar.
In a recent statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the commitment of the newly established NDA government in Bihar to transform the state's governance. The administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, plans to harness its mandate to promote effective governance across Bihar.
The announcement followed a meeting between Shah and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, where they deliberated on the strategic roadmap for the state's future. Shah later took to social media, affirming that the people of Bihar have given a resounding mandate to the NDA, paving the way for developmental initiatives.
The election outcomes saw Choudhary continue as Deputy Chief Minister and lead the BJP's legislative party in Bihar. The party secured 89 out of 243 seats, making it the single-largest party in the Assembly, and now holds 14 ministerial positions in the new Cabinet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
