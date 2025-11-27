EU Ombudswoman Challenges Hasty Commission Proposals
The EU's Ombudswoman criticized the European Commission for hastily proposing laws on sustainability reporting, agriculture, and migrant smuggling without adhering to transparent, evidence-based protocols. An inquiry revealed maladministration, raising concerns from climate and human rights groups about inadequate public consultations and undue industry influence. The Commission acknowledged the feedback while defending its decision-making process.
The European Union's Ombudswoman has raised concerns over the European Commission's expedited proposal of new measures addressing sustainability reporting, agriculture, and migrant smuggling, claiming it bypassed proper scientific and transparent procedures.
The critique followed an inquiry triggered by climate and human rights advocates, revealing deficiencies in the Commission's lawmaking processes. Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho stated that these inadequacies amounted to maladministration, asserting that good governance principles should not be sidelined, regardless of urgency.
In response, the European Commission promised a thorough review of the recommendations, emphasizing the validity of its evidence-gathering and consultation processes. However, the complaint underscores fears of reduced sustainability guidelines without adequate public input, urging alignment with EU climate targets.
