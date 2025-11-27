Left Menu

President Murmu's Emotional Homecoming to Odisha Assembly

President Droupadi Murmu returned to the Odisha Assembly, marking the foundation of her storied political career. In an emotional address, she urged legislators to fulfill their duties with integrity, emphasizing the importance of public service and national pride. Murmu praised India's advancements and Odisha's development initiatives.

President Murmu's Emotional Homecoming to Odisha Assembly
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu delivered an emotional speech at the Odisha Assembly, recognizing it as the foundation of her political journey. She urged the members to exemplify integrity, stating that their actions should inspire the public.

Reflecting on her past, Murmu noted how the Assembly shaped her career. 'It is like homecoming for me,' she said, crediting the House and the people for her success. Elected for the first time in 2000, Murmu recalled her initial foray into politics alongside prominent figures.

The President emphasized the importance of democracy, urging MLAs to exceed public expectations. She applauded India's technological strides and Odisha's socio-economic initiatives, such as the 'Subhadra Yojana' for women. The Assembly extended a warm welcome, honoring Murmu's journey and her impact on millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

