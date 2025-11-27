Russia Signals Openness to US Talks on Nuclear Stability

President Vladimir Putin has expressed Russia's readiness to open discussions with the United States on the crucial matter of strategic stability. The focal point of these talks would be the challenges and concerns surrounding nuclear tests, a subject of significant global attention.

Putin emphasized the necessity for Moscow to brace itself for various possible scenarios that may emerge from these discussions. His statements come at a time when international tensions over nuclear capabilities continue to escalate.

The potential talks aim to address shared security concerns and establish a framework to ensure mutual stability in nuclear affairs. Both nations play pivotal roles on the world stage, and their cooperation could have profound implications for global security.