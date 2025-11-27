Tense Assembly Session in Himachal Pradesh Over Adjournment Motions

Tensions ran high in the Himachal Pradesh assembly as Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the restriction of adjournment motions to a single day. This decision came after a fiery exchange between the ruling Congress and the BJP regarding the timing of discussions and local elections.

The BJP sought discussion on the deferment of local body polls, while the Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, pushed for the business-as-scheduled, igniting a procedural battle. Sukhu reiterated the government's readiness for the Question Hour, urging the withdrawal of adjournment motions.

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur accused the government of manipulating the agenda to avoid answering difficult questions. Despite the opposition's protest, the assembly resumed the election discussion following the Speaker's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)