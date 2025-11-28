BJP Criticizes Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Over 'Namam' Remarks

Left Menu

The BJP accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of misrepresenting central fund allocations. The dispute centers on Stalin's use of the word 'Namam,' which the BJP claims he used to imply deception. The party urges Stalin to consider the implications of his language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:07 IST
The BJP criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding central fund allocation. The party's chief spokesperson, Narayanan Thirupathy, urged Stalin to choose his words carefully and responsibly, underscoring the political implications.

Thirupathy argued that Stalin's use of the term 'Namam' insinuated deception, despite its traditional meaning as 'name' or a religious mark on the forehead. He drew a contrast with Stalin's remarks about the state generating revenue, chiefly through taxes, while receiving limited shares from the central government.

The spokesperson referenced classical Tamil literature and Dravidian slogans to emphasize that 'Namam' has always represented 'name.' Thirupathy insisted there has been a historical consistency in its usage, calling out Stalin's political jibe as misleading.

