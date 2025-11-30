Congress Plots Strategy for Parliamentary Winter Session

In anticipation of the Winter session of Parliament commencing on Monday, top Congress leaders gathered at Sonia Gandhi's residence Sunday evening to craft a comprehensive strategy. The meeting, attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, prioritized the need for discussions on electoral reforms.

Pramod Tiwari, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, highlighted plans for Opposition leaders to convene at Kharge's office Monday morning to finalize their parliamentary approach. An all-party meeting and a session of the Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee have set the stage for electoral reform talks, following indications from the parliamentary affairs minister.

Tiwari also underscored other pressing issues, including national security concerns, as threats near Red Fort increase, and the urgency of addressing price rise, unemployment, and air pollution. Opposition is gearing up to fight for a platform to voice these concerns as part of its cohesive parliamentary strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)