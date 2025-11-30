Left Menu

Congress Plots Strategy for Parliamentary Winter Session

Top Congress leaders convened to discuss their strategy for the Winter session of Parliament, focusing on electoral reforms and other critical issues like national security and air pollution. The meeting emphasized the need for a united Opposition front and discussed strategies for upcoming parliamentary debates.

Congress Plots Strategy for Parliamentary Winter Session
In anticipation of the Winter session of Parliament commencing on Monday, top Congress leaders gathered at Sonia Gandhi's residence Sunday evening to craft a comprehensive strategy. The meeting, attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, prioritized the need for discussions on electoral reforms.

Pramod Tiwari, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, highlighted plans for Opposition leaders to convene at Kharge's office Monday morning to finalize their parliamentary approach. An all-party meeting and a session of the Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee have set the stage for electoral reform talks, following indications from the parliamentary affairs minister.

Tiwari also underscored other pressing issues, including national security concerns, as threats near Red Fort increase, and the urgency of addressing price rise, unemployment, and air pollution. Opposition is gearing up to fight for a platform to voice these concerns as part of its cohesive parliamentary strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

