CPI(M) Leads 'Save Bengal' Rally to Challenge TMC and BJP Governance

CPI(M) organized a 'Save Bengal' rally in Jalpaiguri, urging voters to oust the TMC in the 2026 polls. Led by party luminaries, the event criticized TMC and BJP governance. Rallying for workers and farmers' rights, the march addressed issues like communal politics and employment challenges in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:25 IST
In a formidable show of solidarity, thousands of CPI(M) supporters gathered for the 'Save Bengal' rally in Jalpaiguri, decrying the TMC administration. The participants vocally opposed the Mamata Banerjee government, bearing red flags and demanding change in the 2026 assembly elections.

Led by CPI(M)'s Md Salim and Meenakshi Mukherjee, the rally unfolded as part of the 'Bangla Bachao Yatra,' beginning in Coochbehar. The event emphasized the alleged shared attributes of the TMC and the BJP, accusing both of fostering communal divides and unprincipled governance.

The rally addressed critical failures like Madhya Pradesh's education scandal and West Bengal's job scam. Party leadership underscored the necessity for a return to Leftist governance, seeking a revival of employment opportunities and societal reform in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

