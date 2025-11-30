Left Menu

Delhi's Municipal By-Elections: A New Political Battleground

In Delhi's Municipal Corporation by-elections, a political clash erupted between the BJP and AAP. Accusations of foul play and bogus voting were exchanged, with each party claiming confidence in a favorable outcome. The results, involving 51 candidates, will be disclosed on December 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:54 IST
Delhi's Municipal By-Elections: A New Political Battleground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The by-elections in Delhi's Municipal Corporation witnessed a fierce political clash on Sunday as the BJP and AAP locked horns over allegations and counter-allegations. The election, spread across 12 wards, saw both parties drawing battle lines as they competed to sway public sentiment.

While AAP accused the BJP of engaging in foul play, the latter shot back, labeling its rival's claims as attempts at bogus voting. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed optimism after interacting with party workers across seven wards. He highlighted the BJP's organized efforts, which he believes will ensure a strong finish.

Amidst these tensions, AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj raised serious allegations against the BJP, claiming election malpractice assisted by a former police officer campaigning in plain clothes. As both parties gear up for the result announcement on December 3, their fiery exchanges continue to dominate the political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025