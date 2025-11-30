Delhi's Municipal By-Elections: A New Political Battleground

The by-elections in Delhi's Municipal Corporation witnessed a fierce political clash on Sunday as the BJP and AAP locked horns over allegations and counter-allegations. The election, spread across 12 wards, saw both parties drawing battle lines as they competed to sway public sentiment.

While AAP accused the BJP of engaging in foul play, the latter shot back, labeling its rival's claims as attempts at bogus voting. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed optimism after interacting with party workers across seven wards. He highlighted the BJP's organized efforts, which he believes will ensure a strong finish.

Amidst these tensions, AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj raised serious allegations against the BJP, claiming election malpractice assisted by a former police officer campaigning in plain clothes. As both parties gear up for the result announcement on December 3, their fiery exchanges continue to dominate the political narrative.

