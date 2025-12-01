Trump Advocates for Israeli-Syrian Dialogue
Former U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of Israel maintaining a strong dialogue with Syria. He expressed his continued support for Syria's progress towards becoming a prosperous nation. Trump's comments were delivered through a post on the social media platform Truth Social.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the significance of strong diplomatic dialogue between Israel and Syria, stressing the role such communication could play in Syria's economic prosperity.
Trump utilized Truth Social, his social media platform, to share his belief that nothing should hinder Syria's journey toward becoming a prosperous state.
His statements reflect a stance supportive of peaceful Israeli-Syrian relations, aiming to foster regional stability and development.
