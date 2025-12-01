Left Menu

Venezuelan parliament suspends session on US attacks investigation

Venezuela's National Assembly on Monday suspended an extraordinary session to debate forming a commission to investigate deadly attacks ordered by the U.S. administration against vessels suspected of drug trafficking off Venezuela's coast and in the eastern Pacific Ocean. On Sunday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Maduro's chief negotiator with Washington, announced Monday's session after meeting relatives of the deceased.

Venezuela's National Assembly on Monday suspended an extraordinary session to debate forming a commission to investigate deadly attacks ordered by the U.S. administration against vessels suspected of drug trafficking off Venezuela's coast and in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The Assembly's press office said the session was rescheduled for Tuesday, its regular debate day, without specifying the reason for the postponement.

U.S. troops have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people as Washington escalates a military buildup. On Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said President Donald Trump would meet with top advisers to discuss Venezuela, following his confirmation on Sunday that he spoke with the country's president, Nicolas Maduro. On Sunday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Maduro's chief negotiator with Washington, announced Monday's session after meeting relatives of the deceased. He said the move aimed to protect the families.

Rodriguez added that the investigation would be based on a Washington Post article alleging U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the killing of everyone aboard a vessel during a September attack.

