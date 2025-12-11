Left Menu

Congress Counters Shah's Claims: The Nehru-Patel Prime Minister Debate

The Congress has refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's accusations of "vote chori" concerning Jawaharlal Nehru becoming Prime Minister over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Jairam Ramesh labeled these allegations as fabrications and endorsed party colleague Piyush Babele's evidence discrediting Shah's claims. The controversy unravelled during a Lok Sabha debate on election reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:18 IST
Nehru
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has strongly rebutted Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations that Jawaharlal Nehru was made Prime Minister over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel through "vote chori." This claim, according to Congress, is a "lie" and a product of imagination.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh commended his colleague Piyush Babele for debunking one of Shah's assertions in the Lok Sabha. During an election reforms debate, Shah had claimed that Nehru was favored despite Patel's popularity, prompting an uproar from Opposition benches.

The Congress shared Babele's video, which dismissed the claims as fiction rooted in RSS narratives, emphasizing that the 1946 Congressional president election never occurred. The party argues that Gandhi's choice, rather than votes, traditionally determined the president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

