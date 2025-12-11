Delhi's Governance Revolution: From 11 to 13 Revenue Districts
The Delhi government has approved the reorganisation of revenue districts from 11 to 13 to streamline governance and improve service delivery. This move aims to align district boundaries with municipal divisions, enhance coordination, and provide better access to services amidst urban expansion and population growth.
In a landmark decision to enhance governance in the nation's capital, the Delhi government has approved the reorganisation of its revenue districts, expanding from 11 to 13. This restructuring aims to simplify governance and align district boundaries with existing municipal sectors.
The transformation came during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who emphasized the importance of this change for improved service delivery and inter-departmental coordination. This overhaul is poised to bring more effective district administration amidst Delhi's rapid urban growth.
Gupta highlighted the historic nature of the decision, citing the need for smaller, administratively empowered districts to address faster grievance redressal and better urban planning. These changes include the establishment of 'Mini Secretariats' and an increase in sub-registrar offices to enhance citizen access to essential services.
