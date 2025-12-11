Left Menu

Delhi's Governance Revolution: From 11 to 13 Revenue Districts

The Delhi government has approved the reorganisation of revenue districts from 11 to 13 to streamline governance and improve service delivery. This move aims to align district boundaries with municipal divisions, enhance coordination, and provide better access to services amidst urban expansion and population growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:30 IST
Delhi's Governance Revolution: From 11 to 13 Revenue Districts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision to enhance governance in the nation's capital, the Delhi government has approved the reorganisation of its revenue districts, expanding from 11 to 13. This restructuring aims to simplify governance and align district boundaries with existing municipal sectors.

The transformation came during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who emphasized the importance of this change for improved service delivery and inter-departmental coordination. This overhaul is poised to bring more effective district administration amidst Delhi's rapid urban growth.

Gupta highlighted the historic nature of the decision, citing the need for smaller, administratively empowered districts to address faster grievance redressal and better urban planning. These changes include the establishment of 'Mini Secretariats' and an increase in sub-registrar offices to enhance citizen access to essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025