Modi and Trump's Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump through a phone call, focusing on bilateral relations and international issues. Modi highlighted the conversation in a post on social media, emphasizing ongoing progress and discussions on global developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:46 IST
In a recent diplomatic engagement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The discussion centered on evaluating the advancement of bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional and international matters.
Modi conveyed this development on social media, underscoring the continuous progress in dialogue between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
